CARTHAGE, Texas - There’s a different vibe when Carthage and Gilmer meet on the gridiron. Just ask Bulldogs head coach Scott Surratt.
"You can feel it. You can feel it in the air, really. It's going to be a great atmosphere for Friday night football and that's what Friday night football is all about," Surratt says. "They're kind of a rival of ours now since we've played them so much. I'm sure we're the same to those guys and it's going to be a knockdown, dragout kind of thing."
The last time they played was in the 2020 4A Division II title game with Carthage winning handedly, 70-14. Buckeyes head coach Alan Metzel says while they’ve turned the page, it’s hard to forget what happened in Arlington.
"Well, I don't want to say it's all in the past. We definitely had a bad taste in our mouth from that game and as much as having a loss carries with you, just feeling like we didn't play up to our standard, that bothered us as much as anything," Metzel explains.
Gilmer goes into Carthage this week and while coach Metzel says playing in a hostile environment can bring a team closer together, execution is a different story.
"It's one thing to talk that, it's another thing to actually put that into practice, so, that's still to be determined on how well we handle that, but it's definitely a place they don't lose much. Of course, they haven't lost much anywhere, but that's going to be something for us that we'll just have to be prepared for."
Carthage is riding a 32-game winning streak and hasn’t lost to Gilmer since 2015. Coach Surratt says Friday night in Bulldog Stadium is going to be something special.
"Electric, crazy, just what it's supposed to be about when you strap up the pads. It's going to be nuts and we're looking forward to it."
You can watch highlights and postgame reaction of the 5 Starr Metal Builders Game of the Week plus other games in the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show on KPXJ CW 21 Friday at 10:30 p.m.