The District 1-3A opener for Green Oaks and Loyola features several talented players, but one that stands out is Giants senior quarterback Keith Baker. His head coach Terrence Isaac Sr. says he's playing as expected.
"He's had great command this year. He's had great command of the team, of the offense. He's operating really fast, the speed that we need him to go and we're just excited," Isaac explains.
Loyola's Scott Mallien says he tells his coaching friends back in Wisconsin that Baker is one of the most unique players he's seen.
"'You won't believe this kid. He's the real deal,'" Mallien says about Baker.
"There's no one that we have faced in my coaching career that can throw like he can and move like he can."
The Giants (2-1) and Flyers (1-1) manage to have wild finishes every season - thanks in large part to Baker - and Isaac reflected on some of those past matchups.
"It seems like every year we play those guys it comes down to the last play of the game," Isaac says. "Those games have been really exciting. Both teams are playing hard. Once again they're (Loyola) coming in this year well coached, they play hard. They get after it a little bit so we're excited about the challenge."
Mallien adds that he's going to try and keep this team on an even keel through what is often a crazy game.
"You just have to prepare yourself and have to take care of your things because those are the things that you can control. You can't really worry about how the game is going to go," Mallien says.
"You just have to be able to get through the tough spots in the game and just kind of keep a very consistent level of play."
Loyola beat Green Oaks 36-28 in 2019 and Green Oaks beat Loyola 36-35 in 2018.
To see the winner between Green Oaks and Loyola in the AMARK Metals Game of the Week and other high school football action from Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas, tune into the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.