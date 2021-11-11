BENTON, La. - From a 32-seed in their first year to missing out on the playoffs in 2020, Benton is finding their stride in 5A hosting a playoff game for the first time in this classification.
Head coach Reynolds Moore says their matchup against Hahnville is one worth the price of admission.
"Honestly, I think this could be the best game in 5A, maybe in all the state in any classification. I think it's just two good teams that are evenly matched and so I really think that our crowd can play a factor into it," he says.
A 12-seed versus a 21-seed might not seem exciting on paper, but Moore adds their opponent’s talent is easy to see when you factor in they lost power points due to something outside of their control.
"Hahnville's a different kind of first round game. They're not a typical first round team. If De La Salle doesn't forfeit those games then honestly Hahnville's probably a 10 or 11-seed and they're playing at home tomorrow (Friday) night," he explains.
Benton is the one that has the home honor and Moore says that their fans and student body have a blueprint on what’s needed to give the Tigers an edge.
"I think the game against Airline was one of the best, top-2 atmospheres that I've been a part of here in Benton and our guys wanted that again.
"They really did and so we understand that winning this week probably means we're on the road the rest of the way unless some crazy upset happens, so we want to make the most of this home game and take advantage of it."
