COUSHATTA, La. - It didn’t take long for Red River head coach Jeff Harper to learn how important the Many game is in Coushatta.
"I could walk into a restaurant and somebody would bring up Many. I mean I'd be here working out with some of the kids and somebody would pull up in a truck and say, 'Are you guys getting ready for Many?' I mean I have two coaches on the staff that went and got something from a gas station and somebody asked if we were going to be ready for Many," he explains.
While it may be classified as a rivalry, Harper has a sobering take on the results over the past decade.
"It's definitely got that 'Friday Night Lights' feel, but at the same time I've told our guys that there's always the talk of this rivalry, well, it's not a rivalry if you don't win and Many just wins every time. And so, for me it's more so, until we get it done, Many owns Red River in that head-to-head matchup."
As a perennial contender and the defending 2A champs, Many has a target on their back, but head coach Jess Curtis remembers when that wasn’t always the case.
"We've been in that situation as well where we went into some games back in the day when Winnfield was a Dome team. We wanted to measure ourselves against them," Curtis says. "It's fun, it's good, we love competition and we love the opportunity to go out and play a good team like Red River."
The Tigers have one of the nation’s top linebacker recruits in Tackett Curtis, who also plays quarterback, but Jess says the Bulldogs can counter with a weapon of their own in Zin’Tayvious “Tre” Smith.
"We're expecting their best man and the quarterback's going to Navy, and Navy just doesn't hand out offers to anybody so I think it starts and ends with him," he adds.
The Bulldogs are looking for their first win in this series since 2007 and the stakes aren’t lost on Harper.
"I think it would be huge because this is the game they want, it's the game that the community talks about. It's the one that's circled on their calendar every year when the schedule is released.
"It's the game for Red River Parish."
