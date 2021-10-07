TEXARKANA, Texas - Even if it wasn’t a district matchup, Texas High head coach Gerry Stanford says their game against Marshall means something to both communities.
"This history behind it all, it's an over one-hundred year old rivalry. It's about an hour and 15 minutes between the two of us. Our kids know their kids, their kids know our kids," Stanford says. "We're very familiar with each other. Obviously, just the long-standing tradition of playing each other, hadn't had a lot breaks."
After an 0-2 start, Marshall has won three straight games and head coach Jake Griedl says their opponent has talent spread throughout the field.
"You know they got two D-I d-ends, they got a D-I safety, they got linebackers everywhere. They got a D-I quarterback, D-I running back, D-I wide receiver, I mean there's something in the water in Texarkana, I guess, but they're a pretty looking bunch and they play hard and they play physical," Griedl says.
"It doesn't take long but two or three clicks of the mouse on watching some film to realize that."
The Mavericks travel to Texarkana Friday and while it’s a tough place to play, Griedl is confident in his locker room.
"Grim's a hard place to win. The fans are right on top of you. There's a lot of rich tradition in that stadium. You can tell that Texas High players and their program take a lot of pride in playing there... but again, going on the road and winning is something that we've done this year already (at) Pine Tree. We've played really tough games on the road at Longview and so our kids are used to being on the road," Griedl says.
And for his part, Stanford is happy to have this game on the Tigers' turf.
"We obviously love playing at home. We've very comfortable being at home. There'll be 10,000 people at this one to watch this game," Stanford says. "It's a very excited town right now that know that we're going to play a really, really good Marshall football team."
You can watch highlights and postgame reaction of the 5 Starr Metal Builders Game of the Week plus other games in the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show on KPXJ CW 21 Friday at 10:30 p.m.