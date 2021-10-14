Natchitoches Central is undefeated at 6-0 with a 3-0 mark in district play. Chiefs head coach James Wilkerson wants it to become the norm.
"Every game in our district is a big one just because of how well our district does in football, so it's real exciting," Wilkerson explains. "It's where I want our program to go. I want this to become a common occurrence every year."
Captain Shreve seems to be in the conversation for first place in District 1-5A every year and head coach Bryant Sepulvado says this matchup has everything players could want.
"If you're any kind of competitor you like playing in big ball games. They make you better, they make you play at your best and they also penalize you if you don't play your best, which kind of forces you to focus and motivate you and everything else," Sepulvado says. "Both the teams are 6-0, but also we're both tied for first place in district, so we're the only two undefeated left in district."
The winner has a clear path for at least a share of the district title and Sepulvado adds while his team has a perfect record, they’ve yet to play that perfect game.
"All a man can ask is to control his own destiny and whoever wins this ball game will control that. Then, from that point on, now we just got to take care of business and nobody can take it away from you, so I think it's big for our program.
"I really think it kind of shows the work the kids have done to this point. They're (the players) are 6-0, I'm not saying we've played the best ball we can play or play perfect every week, but they've answered the bell to every challenge that's been put in front of them and there have been some pretty good challenges put in front of them," Sepulvado explains.
Natchitoches Central’s win against Byrd set them up for this moment and Coach Wilkerson says his team’s blue-collar mindset gives them the belief they can knock off another top program in Shreveport.
"You know, I think just the first place game, being in this situation, they're (Captain Shreve) number one [overall] in the (LHSAA) Power Ratings as well, so I think our guys understand the opportunity they have. They understand the moment that we're in," he says.
Wilkerson went on to say, "The other message I give them is the same thing I gave them at Byrd is we want to be bigger than the moment... We want to continue to do what we do. We keep the same routine, the same work ethic, the same workout schedule and not get caught up in everything around the game. It worked for us against Byrd and hopefully it will work out for us tomorrow (Friday) night."
