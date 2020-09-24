Kickoff for 5A (and 6A) football has been a long time coming and Marshall welcomes perennial playoff contender New Caney to Maverick Stadium Friday.
"We're expecting a dogfight," head coach Jake Griedl says. "The fact that we get it at home obviously is a plus, but there's no handouts here on Friday nights."
There's plenty of anticipation for this moment on both sides of the ball and Griedl wants his team to take a measured approach.
"Yeah our kids are excited, but at the same time we got to realize that it is here. It is game week one and all that adrenaline, all that excitement, all that emotion, we got to take a deep breath and just relax and go do our thing and realize that this is a long season."
As the season opener for both squads, there's not a lot go on especially with the Eagles under a new head coach.
"We don't really know too much of each other's identity and so a lot of these early games you just got to be great coaches and have your eyes trained and have answers for your kids for when potentially something else does occur," Greidl explains.
That head coach is Travis Reeve who won a state title in his previous stop with Cuero in 2018, and Griedl knows the game will be a great challenge.
"They're going to be a good test. Like I said they've got the kids and they're well coached and so it'll be a good fight on Friday night."
To see the winner between Marshall and New Caney in the AMARK Metals Game of the Week and other high school football action from Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, tune into the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.