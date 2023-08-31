Airline and North DeSoto are in different classes, but head coaches Justin Scogin and Dennis Dunn share great respect for their opponent.
Justin Scogin – Airline head coach
“The thing that you’re going to get from North DeSoto is they’re never going to stop. They’re resilient, they’re well coached and they’re never going to slow down. They’re not always going to be the best athletes, they’re not always going to be the biggest, the fastest, the strongest, but you’re going to get 12 rounds of their best fight on Friday night.”
Dennis Dunn – North DeSoto head coach
“Everyone knew that Airline was a sleeping giant, I was just the dummy that scheduled them for when they woke up, when that giant woke up and I think the giant has awakened and we know that Airline’s extremely good and they believe in what they’re doing.”
The Griffins hope to be giant slayers on the road against the Vikings despite a visible size disadvantage.
Dunn: “People put us and Airline against each other getting off the bus, they’re going to choose Airline every time because we don’t have a bunch of big guys and bunch of Division I prospects. We got a bunch of little ol’ boys who just work their tails off.”
While hearing praise is nice, the Vikings know results are the most important.
Scogin: “You got to go out every Friday night and prove that you’re that good. If we get caught up and worried about all the hype and all the Twitter and the Facebook and everything else, all that stuff means nothing at the end of the day. At the end of the day, all that matters is our record and our power points and how our kids play. We’ve got to be good enough to drown out the noise and all that and just go out and play our brand of football.”