BLANCHARD, La. - The North remembers.
Specifically, Northwood head coach Austin Brown remembers how they lost out on a district championship to North DeSoto because of a self-reported LHSAA violation.
"It means a lot more because of what happened last year. Beating North DeSoto and then the LHSAA making us forfeit a couple of games and then that giving them the district title," Brown explains. "To watch their celebration and excitement, it stuck with the boys for a long time. Before the season even started me and Coach (Dennis) Dunn moved this game to Week 10 knowing what was possibly going to be on the line. It's here this week and the boys are ready."
Northwood and North DeSoto are on multi-game winnings streaks with the Falcons at four and the Griffins at five, and North DeSoto’s Dennis Dunn says his players never gave up hope after a winless start.
"Even at 0-4, I was putting before them that all of their goals were still in tack," Dunn says. "The goal of a potential district championship, the goal of a home playoff game, an opportunity to potentially play for a state championship, all those things that you start out in January talking about, all of those things are still possible."
As Friday night approaches and both teams undefeated in district, Brown says they’ll have plenty of fireworks ready with hopes to reign over District 1-4A once again.
"It's getting taken care of," Brown says with a laugh. "It's going to be a good one. North DeSoto comes to town, the student section's ready to roll, the people paying for the fireworks are ready to roll, it's going to be a good one."
