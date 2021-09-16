No matter when or where, North Webster head coach John Ware says their matchup against Minden is something to look forward to.
"Going into this game, it's a big rivalry game for us. Same parish, a lot of the kids know each other, so it's just a fun time," Ware explains.
The past four games have been defensive struggles with no team scoring more than 20 points and Minden’s Spencer Heard believes it come from their familiarity.
"I think they know us really well and we know them well, that's a part of it. Our kids defensively play really hard, as well as theirs, and it just kind of lends itself to that type of game, or has in the past," Heard says.
The Knights put up 53 points last week against North Caddo, while the Crimson Tide tallied 48 against Green Oaks, so the scoreboard may light up more than usual, but both head coaches are telling their players to keep their emotions in check.
Ware says, "Just don't get your blood pumping going against somebody like this in a big game like this. I mean this is why you play athletics of any kind. You get in these big ball games and we expect our guys to go make plays and we expect Minden to make their plays."
Heard adds, "I told our guys we really don't want to get caught up in a lot of emotion though at the beginning of the game, there's going to be some emotion, but we just want to play with passion and energy, because emotion is going to fade away and it's just going to be football - blocking and tackling and trying to make plays.
"Some of it is just the fact that these guys kind of grew up so close to each other with friendships there. So, it's just a really friendly rivalry and both sides want to win."
Minden has won five out of their last six games against North Webster including last season's 18-0 victory.
You can watch highlights and postgame reaction of the 5 Starr Metal Builders Game of the Week plus other games in the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show on KPXJ CW 21 Friday at 10:30 p.m.