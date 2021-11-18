Two weeks ago, Northwood and North DeSoto met for a district championship with the Falcons winning a defensive slugfest.
Now meeting in the 2nd round of the LHSAA 4A playoffs, Griffins head coach Dennis Dunn says they’re happy for another shot.
"Our guys left there feeling like there was unfinished business on that Northwood field. So, to have the opportunity to come back and play a team a second time, I haven't had to do a whole lot of motivating this week to get the kids ready to practice," Dunn explains.
With the game taking place in Stonewall this time, Northwood head coach Austin Browns adds he even stirred the pot with some competitive banter.
"I kind of got their community riled up this week with a post saying the last two years we sold more tickets than they have at their own stadium and called Stonewall our home game. So we got that community riled up," Brown jokes.
"We're expecting a huge crowd. I actually just met Dennis Dunn a couple of hours ago to get more tickets because we sold out of the tickets that were allotted to us. So it's going to be max capacity. I'm expecting people on the track."
A trip to the quarterfinals in on the line and both head coaches explain getting it done against a district foe just adds to the atmosphere.
Brown says, "We've got it building here in Northwood and Blanchard and to have that goal against Stonewall, to have Stonewall pitted against us and to beat them and reach our goal three times in five years, that's huge."
Dunn adds, "We know what's at stake. The difference in this game and the one two weeks ago is we both knew we were in the playoffs and the season will be extended no matter what the outcome was. The difference is somebody is going to end their season tomorrow night."
You can watch highlights and postgame reaction of the 5 Starr Metal Builders Game of the Week plus other games in the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show on KPXJ CW 21 Friday at 10:30 p.m.