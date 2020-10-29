Elysian Fields (6-2) and Waskom (7-0) renew their rivalry Friday and Wildcats head coach Whitney Keeling knows it's not a typical matchup.
"Well, you would like to think that they (players) would approach it like any other game, is what you would like, but that's not reality."
Both teams are undefeated in district play (4-0), heightening the importance of who comes out on top.
"There's a lot more on the table than normal, but there's a lot on the table every year you play them, that's for sure," Keeling adds.
KTBS attempted to interview Yellowjackets head coach Scott Ford Monday, but he was unavailable. For his part, Keeling gave his perspective on what this matchup means for both sides.
"You get a year of talking trash about them and they get a year of talking trash about you if they win, so it has a lot to do with what goes in effect for us and them as well and we're just hoping that we go out and play well Friday."
Elysian Fields' last win came in 2016. Since then, it's been three straight for Waskom meaning their seniors have never lost to the Jackets.
"Well my son's one of the seniors so he definitely wants to go out on a winning note. He's said that many times and obviously we want to go out and win every game that we play. This is just another game for us, but it's just a huge game for our fans, and for our family members, and our players and their families. It's just a lot that goes into this and a lot that's at stake."
