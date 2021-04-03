Shreveport - The No. 17 Centenary baseball team made more history on Saturday as the red-hot Gents won a program record 17th-straight game with an 8-4 victory over the Dallas Crusaders to complete a three-game Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference weekend sweep at Shehee Stadium.
The Gents (23-2, 9-0 SCAC), currently ranked No. 17 in the nation in the latest 2021 D3baseball.com/NCBWA poll, tied the previous longest winning streak of 16 games on Friday with a doubleheader sweep, winning 5-1 and 12-5. Centenary is now a perfect 13-0 at home this season, 16-1 in its last 17 home games, and has swept five-straight series. Dallas dropped to 5-13 overall and 3-6 in conference play with Saturday's loss. Centenary owns the longest current winning streak in the country this season, three better than Washington University (St. Louis), who has won 14 in a row.
The Gents, who are a spectacular 32-6 in their last 38 games, have not lost a game since falling 8-5 at Huntingdon back on Feb. 28. The Maroon and White's winning streak began with a three-game home sweep over Dubuque (March 4-6) and continued with a pair of two-game series sweeps over LeTourneau (March 12 and 13), and then the Gents swept Austin College on the road (March 19-20) and Schreiner last weekend at Shehee Stadium.
Centenary tied the previous longest winning streak record of 16 games set by the 2017 team which made the NCAA Tournament and went 35-10 overall. The longest winning streak by a Centenary team in the division 1 era (1978-2011) was 10 by the 1990 squad. The Gents are now just 12 wins away from matching the 2017 team's season win total.