SHREVEPORT, La. - For the second year in a row the Centenary Gold Dome is the venue for the Region XIV tournament with Bossier Parish Community College as the host school.
The Cavaliers enter as the five-seed and tip-off against twelve-seed Coastal Bend College Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.
BPCC head coach Chris Lovell said, "I'm from Shreveport and so to be here in my home, to coach college basketball here is a dream come true. I love this area, the opportunity to come represent here is a big deal for me personally, but I think for our college it's a big deal because we have not really had any success in Region XIV over the years, and for us to win as many conference games as we won this year (12), the most in school history, to be where we are, the number five overall seed it is really exciting."
For ticket information and a full list of games visit the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission website.