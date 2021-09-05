CANTON, Ohio - Grambling State beat Tennessee State in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, 16-10, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Sunday.
The Tigers were led by junior quarterback Elijah Walker who finished four of 11 passing with a touchdown and an interception for 43 yards. He did most of his damage on the ground with 77 yards and a score.
The GSU defense held Tennessee state to 230 total yards and three of 11 on third down.
It's Grambling's first victory since beating Mississippi Valley State, 40-0 November 16, 2019, after going winless in the spring 2021 season.