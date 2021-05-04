GRAMBLING, La. -- After struggling mightily on offense in the spring and losing two coaches on that side of the ball, Grambling believes they have someone to stabilize it.
The school announced Tuesday evening that head coach Broderick Fobbs hired Eric Marty to take over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Marty was the head coach at Reedley College for the past four years turning them from an 1-9 program in 2016 to a 10-1 team in his final season.
GSU was second to last in points per game in the SWAC (16.5) this spring.