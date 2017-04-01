Fresh off of their Celebration Bowl win, the Grambling Tigers held their annual Black and Gold Spring Game.
The offense came to play in this one, with Devante Kincade leading the gold team to an 18-0 lead.
When the score was flipped, Kincade continued to dominate, tying the game at 18 for the black team and that's how it would end.
Head coach Broderick Fobbs was pleased with his team's progress this spring, ""I think we made progress. Any time you learn something, I think it's progressive for you. The thing I think we learned about ourselves, we've got to get a little conditioned and get into shape when it comes to playing a certain way. Secondly, I think we learned that we do have some talent and we do have some tools. The thing that I keep focusing on, we're a lot further along than we were last season at this particular time. That's all you can ask for as a coach."