NEW ORLEANS - Teams have made changes to their offseason schedules like the New Orleans Saints, who aren't holding virtual workouts, but they're still making roster moves like signing undrafted free agents.
One of those is former Texas defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, who's originally from Baton Rouge and grew up a Saints fan.
His connection to Louisiana football runs deep with his dad Mike Roach Sr. playing linebacker at Southern and his brother Mike Roach Jr. playing safety at Grambling.
The newest member of the black and gold was asked the all-important question of who does he root for during the Bayou Classic?
"When I started going to them (the Bayou Classic) my dad was working at Grambling as defensive coordinator... so I always cheered for Grambling," Roach explained. "My brother ended up going to Grambling so our family is split in half with who everybody's going to cheer for and I always cheer for Grambling during the Bayou Classic."
Roach signed as an UDFA with the Saints April 25.