The start of SWAC spring football is a little more than a month away and Grambling is gearing up for their six-game regular season slate shortly.
The conference's media day was this week and the Tigers are picked to finish second in the West behind rival Southern.
Alcorn is expected to finish first in the West setting up a potential matchup in the SWAC Championship if GSU defies expectations.
In the fall 2021 season, the Braves will join Grambling in the West and head coach Broderick Fobbs was asked if he's upset about that prospect.
"8-2 , why wouldn't I want to play again?" Fobbs joked referencing his record against the Braves.
"They're one of the best teams in the league and in my opinion, anytime you get an opportunity to play a team of their magnitude, why wouldn't you want that? I'm a competitor, our players are competitors, our coaches are competitive, Alcorn's competitive. Why wouldn't you want to do that? I don't understand why you wouldn't."
Grambling's season opener is against Prairie View from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas February 27 at 3:00 p.m.