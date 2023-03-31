GRAMBLING, La. - Officially past the halfway point for spring practices, Grambling continues to build on the vision of head coach Hue Jackson.
"I've been very happy with them. I think they're growing. We're not there yet, but I think we're growing, but we're getting better," Jackson said after Friday's practice.
After a 3-8 season in 2022 and the SWAC essentially up for grabs, Jackson added that their focus is internal.
"The sky is the limit. If we keep working, but we're not worried about anything right now. What we're worried about is us, continue to get better, continue to focus on the things we need to focus on and we'll be where we need to be when we need to be there."
GSU concludes their spring practices with the Black and Gold Game April 22.