GRAMBLING, La. -- After their season opening loss to Jackson State, Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs said there was "a lot of work to do."
He elaborated on the biggest issue Monday.
"We were never able to establish a rhythm. It was a perfect storm for us," Fobbs said in his Zoom press conference. "First game, first game against a conference opponent, which means you're going to play against a good team regardless of who you play."
Fobbs adds that tv timeouts with the attention of the moment also factored in, but credits Jackson State for taking advantage of GSU's mistakes. The most glaring was a goal line fumble by Keilon Elder late in the fourth quarter.
"A lot of people don't understand what was going into last Saturday with that kid. Keilon Elder played for Deion Sanders at Prime Prep [Academy] so there's a relationship there. First game, overly excited, ready to go playing against your former head football coach of high school, he was excited and ready to go."
Fobbs expects Elder and the rest of the team to refocus for the State Fair Classic against Prairie View A&M. The game was supposed to take place at the Cotton Bowl and was the initial season opener February 27, but it will now be played at the Texas Rangers home ballpark at Globe Life Field.
"When I was a player we played in Baltimore at the Orioles facility and it is a little different (playing at a baseball venue), but at the end of the day they're going to line it off like a football field so we got to play on it like it's football field. So I'm excited about it.
"I'm always big on taking my players and young people places that they've never been... I'm 46 years old and I have a bucket list and this actually helps solidifies one of those deals so we're excited about it."
The Tigers (0-1) and Panthers (1-0) face off Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in Arlington, Texas.