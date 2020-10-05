SHREVEPORT, La. - Long rumored to be in the works, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins made it official Monday.
"I'm very excited to announce that Shreveport will be the host to the 47th Annual Bayou Classic," the mayor said to a round of applause at the club level of Independence Stadium.
According to a press release, a set of extensive renovations to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in January 2021 caused this move for one year and Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs and Southern head coach Dawson Odoms say they're happy this game is staying within Louisiana's border.
"I think our players will be excited no matter where you play the Bayou Classic, but I think they love playing it in Louisiana because the majority of both teams are from Louisiana," Odums said.
"[In 2005] it was played out of state (in Texas) and it's just not the same so it's good to be talking about playing football firstly, but then also to have a chance to play the Bayou Classic in Louisiana," Fobbs added.
Normally the biggest college game in Shreveport is the annual Independence Bowl, but come April 17, 2021, Grambling and Southern want to make sure the Bayou Classic has claim to that title.
"It's basically a concert on wheels in the middle of a football game," Fobbs said. "So it's huge, it's amazing, it's awesome. It's something that no one needs to miss. You need to be a part of it because if you enjoy entertainment then you can't miss the Bayou Classic."
The SWAC 2021 spring football season is set to begin in February.