Jaquavis Richmond

Jaquavis Richmond gives a thumbs up to the Grambling sideline. (Courtesy: SEC/ESPN+)

GRAMBLING, La. - Grambling State athletics director Treyvean Scott released a statement Sunday regarding the health of linebacker Jaquavis Richmond.

Richmond suffered the injury while making a tackle on a punt in the third quarter vs. LSU.

Richmond is a Shreveport native and played at Woodlawn. He's listed as a redshirt sophomore by GSU.

