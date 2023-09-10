GRAMBLING, La. - Grambling State athletics director Treyvean Scott released a statement Sunday regarding the health of linebacker Jaquavis Richmond.
Grambling State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics @TrayveanScott provides an update regarding GSU football player Jaquavis Richmond. pic.twitter.com/iRVe00W0c0— Grambling State Athletics (@GSU_TIGERS) September 10, 2023
Richmond suffered the injury while making a tackle on a punt in the third quarter vs. LSU.
Richmond is a Shreveport native and played at Woodlawn. He's listed as a redshirt sophomore by GSU.