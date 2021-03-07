GRAMBLING, La. -- Grambling lost to Jackson State in heartbreaking fashion at the goal line in their season opener. While it was disappointing for the G-Men, one player's return to action was a win no matter the result.
Wide receiver Darrell Clark was the victim of gun violence in the June of 2019 when he was shot and his brother was killed near his hometown of New Orleans.
Now listed as a grad student for the Tigers, head coach Broderick Fobbs compared "D.J." to a different animal that signifies his fight to return to the field.
"Darrell is just a lion. He's a soldier and made a lot of plays today. Kept us in the game. A lot of third down catches, did a lot of really good things for us. He's a team player. He's always thinking team first," Fobbs said Saturday.
"My heart always goes out to him because of all that he's been through. Getting up off the ground and almost losing his life, but coming back and playing the game the right way."
The Tigers head to Arlington for their next game against Prairie View A&M at Globe Life Park in the State Fair Classic Saturday with a 3:00 p.m. kickoff.