BATON ROUGE, La. - Get 'em while you can. Tickets to the annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University go on sale Thursday, June 30, 2022. Not just that -- tickets for the Battle of the Bands & Greek Show on Friday, November 25 at the Caesars Superdome will also be available Thursday.
Advance ticket prices for the 49th Annual Bayou Classic Football Game range from $16-$50. According to Southern, expanded purchasing options will be announced at a later date.
Tickets for the Battle of the Bands & Greek Show start at $20 for general admission with additional options for reserved seating available.
For more information, visit www.mybayouclassic.com.
The Bayou Classic is also returning to NBC after spending the last few years on NBC Sports Network. The series is currently tied 24-24.