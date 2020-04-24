Former LSU safety Grant Delpit was the first of many former Tigers drafted on day two of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The five players drafted in the second and third rounds brought the total to ten combined in the first three rounds. That ties the record for the most from one school in the first three rounds and set a school record for LSU in one draft.
The. Best. Ever.Most @NFL draft picks in school history!#GeauxTigers | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8fDvQJ5SSr— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 25, 2020
2nd Round
Grant Delpit S - Cleveland Browns - (12th pick) 44th overall
Kristian Fulton CB - Tennessee Titans - (29th pick) 61st overall
3rd Round
Damien Lewis OL - Seattle Seahawks - (5th pick) 69th overall
Lloyd Cushenberry III OL - Denver Broncos - (19th pick) 83rd overall
Jacob Phillips LB - Cleveland Browns - (33rd pick) 97th overall