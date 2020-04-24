Grant Delpit

Former LSU safety Grant Delpit was the first of many former Tigers drafted on day two of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The five players drafted in the second and third rounds brought the total to ten combined in the first three rounds. That ties the record for the most from one school in the first three rounds and set a school record for LSU in one draft.

2nd Round

Grant Delpit S - Cleveland Browns - (12th pick) 44th overall

Kristian Fulton CB - Tennessee Titans - (29th pick) 61st overall

3rd Round

Damien Lewis OL - Seattle Seahawks - (5th pick) 69th overall

Lloyd Cushenberry III OL - Denver Broncos - (19th pick) 83rd overall

Jacob Phillips LB - Cleveland Browns - (33rd pick) 97th overall

