SHREVEPORT, La. - The bond between siblings is unmatched.
For brothers Greedy and Rodarius Williams, they're hoping to create lasting ones with the youth of Shreveport.
"This is the first time that Greedy and I time finally met dealing with our occupation we have in the NFL," Rodarius said. "The first thing we decided to do once we figured out our time would be meeting at a mesh point: come out here and put hands on."
The New York Giants cornerback added, "There's no more [important thing] than coming out here and putting in hours and time and showing the kids that hey, we're actually here for y'all at the end of the day.
"When kids see that, they run around asking us tons of questions, tons of things like that. They're so excited man and we're just proud to be here."
The pair hosted their inaugural football camp in partnership with Caddo Parks at Independence Stadium Saturday for campers ages six through 16 with 600 total participants.
They got help from several volunteers that included other pros, former college players and friends from high school.
Greedy, who plays cornerback for the Cleveland Browns said, "Man, it feels great man because growing up we didn't have this opportunity to touch on a NFL player who's doing it at a high level.
"We know that interacting with them gives them a chance, just giving them hope and letting them know y'all are going to be here one day and just stay grinding. That's our whole goal throughout the camp just to talk to the kids and give them motivation."