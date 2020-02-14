SHREVEPORT, La. - It's nice to make someone feel special on Valentine's Day and for the kids at Shriners Hospital in Shreveport, Cleveland Browns and former LSU cornerback Greedy Williams did his best to show them some love.
"You know just seeing the kids smile is the thing I wanted to do when I come here and I just want to make kids smile and let them know it's love here and I'm one of those guys that will come back and support them," Williams explained.
This is the second year Greedy has come through the hospital for this event giving out stuffed teddy bears and a bag of goodies to the patients receiving care.
The Shreveport native makes a point to spend some time with each family and said he's glad to provide this experience for those that are going through various challenges.
"Just [to] come in the hospital and just watching kids that's not able to go outside, just to smile and just brighten kids days, that's my objective when I come here."