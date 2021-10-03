MINNEAPOLIS, Minn - Greedy Williams has had a tough time staying healthy in his three-year NFL career with the Shreveport native missing the entire 2020 season.
Sunday, the Cleveland Browns cornerback got his first start since 2019 and made a big impact against the Minnesota Vikings coming up with his first interception.
The fourth quarter pick was a major milestone for the former Calvary Cavalier and LSU Tiger and he says it was even better considering the stakes and overcoming injuries.
"It's really crazy because I didn't even think I was going to be standing right here. The injury I had, just going around trying to find out how to heal it up faster. It was just a journey," Williams explains.
"Then coming back to camp, just trying to find new ways to mix my game up with this injury and just getting this opportunity man and taking advantage of it is kind of a blessing man. Without my support, teammates, family, God, everybody, man, I wouldn't be here right now."