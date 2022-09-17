Green Oaks-BTW

A Green Oaks player tackles a member of the BTW football team.

Green Oaks beat rival Booker T. Washington in the 2022 Soul Bowl, 28-6, at Leonard C. Barnes Stadium, Saturday.

The Giants and Lions were winless coming into their annual clash.

Green Oaks is now 1-2 while BTW falls to 0-3.

