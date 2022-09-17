A Green Oaks player tackles a member of the BTW football team.
Green Oaks beat rival Booker T. Washington in the 2022 Soul Bowl, 28-6, at Leonard C. Barnes Stadium, Saturday.
The Giants and Lions were winless coming into their annual clash.
Green Oaks is now 1-2 while BTW falls to 0-3.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!