SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Green Oaks Giants have a new football coach and he has Shreveport roots.
Chadwick Lewis is taking over a Giants program that's coming off of a district championship and a trip to the 2nd round of the LHSAA playoffs.
Lewis is a C.E. Byrd and Louisiana Tech graduate and has coaching stops all over the state including stints at Byrd and Huntington.
"It helps tremendously because I have some people that are already on my side. I'm bringing in some guys that have coached here before back on the staff, some guys that are from this area that went to school here that coached here," Lewis says.
"So it kind of helps when you have people that you know, that know the school. I know the school, never actually worked here, but I've been around it so long that it's going to help me tremendously."
Green Oaks finished 2020 with a 7-3 record.