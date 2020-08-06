SHREVEPORT, La. - Green Oaks senior quarterback Keith Baker had an understandable reaction when he found out the LHSAA delayed the start of the regular season until October 8.
"'Oh my God, not again!'" Baker recalls.
"I wanted to play my first and second games against Captain Shreve and Northwood because those are the two most exciting games of the season," he adds.
The Giants have improved every year since head coach Terrence Isaac's arrival in 2017. The freshmen from that first season are now seniors, which factors into Isaac's feelings about the situation.
"My initial reaction was disappointment because I know how hard these guys have worked, but I understand the safety policies and being safe so that's understandable," Isaac says. "But me as a coach and me trying to be a father figure to these guys, it was just disappointment."
Baker is looking to eclipse the 10,000 career passing yards mark, a prospect that's going to be more difficult with fewer games, but the team around him definitely wants to help him accomplish it.
"We want to help him bad," senior wide receiver Terrence Isaac Jr. explains. "Everyday we're pushing him to do good. He's pushing us and we want him to get it bad."
Junior WR De'coldest Crawford says, "Yeah he's got 2,700 (yards left to go). Like we can make it happen. We've got a lot of good receivers and we can really get him to that."
While his teammates show confidence, the gunslinger is keeping the faith - and staying humble - to become the sixth player in Louisiana to accomplish the feat.
"Hopefully, I can get this, but with Covid, I don't know," Baker says. "I don't know. It's going to be hard."