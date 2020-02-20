SHREVEPORT, La. - Tre'Davious White is beloved in Buffalo with the former LSU Tiger earning a first-team All-Pro selection for the first time in his career.
The love at his alma mater was there long before he became one of the best players in the NFL.
The former Green Oaks giant had his number retired by the school Thursday evening in a ceremony held at halftime of the boys basketball game.
White was the valedictorian and a multiple sport star in his time at Green Oaks and said this moment is something he couldn't picture just three years into the league.
"Man it still hasn't sunken in yet. It's an incredible honor. It's something that I'm going to cherish for a lifetime and to have it to happen this early is very special to me so it's something that I'm going to enjoy.
"It's something that I'm not going to take lightly, I'm going to forever cherish it and I'm going to forever be thankful to the people that played a part in me just getting to where I am today."
White was also selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2019.