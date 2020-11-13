When Calvary and Haynesville became district foes last season, they provided one of the most interesting matchups in the state. This year is no different. Both teams have taken on any and all challengers this season, with the Golden Tors undefeated once again.
"We're seeing improvement every week," Haynesville head coach David Franklin says. "As long as we continue to see improvement, win or loss, you just want to see your kids improve. We've done that. We're happy with where we are."
Calvary's Rodney Guin says of their opponent this week, "If you mention high school football in Louisiana, especially small school football, Haynesville is the name everybody talks about. Plus the fact that they are coming in 6-0, leading the district, it just makes it a big deal."
But their first matchup as district opponents was surprisingly one sided. Calvary won 70-0 at Haynesville last year, thanks in large part to nine turnovers for the Tors. Both coaches don't see that happening in round two.
Guin explains that he told his kids, "we beat Homer really bad last year too and went up there two weeks ago and were tied up with six minutes ago. We're not going to think about last year's score, we're working on a new year."
Franklin says the focus is on "just playing ball, we're not really treating this any different than any other week. Just preparing to win another ball game."
This game also features two head coaches that have dedicated their lives to sports in the Arklatex, just like the man this game is named after.
"When I was a child, Bob Griffin called our game. You're watching the news, like our kids will watch this tomorrow night, you're seeing Bob Griffin. Growing up, that's just the thing, he was sports," Franklin says.
Guin adds, "It was his life, what he did and he made it important. Just a guy everybody looked up to, he always did such a great job and everybody liked having him around."
Franklin went on to say, "I know what he meant to sports in the Arklatex. He was just, he was everything."
Don't miss the Griffin's Game as part of week 12 of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action begins Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.