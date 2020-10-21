With this week's original Griffin's Game being cancelled, North Webster and Bossier are stepping in.
If this week's matchup is anything like last season's, this district showdown will be much more than a backup plan, "We're excited about it, man. It should be a good matchup. It was a close game last year, 35-28 I think, we won in the last minute of the game. Looking forward to two teams in District 1-3A getting after it," said North Webster head coach John Ware.
Both the Knights and Bearkats have had their own run ins with COVID-19 this season which has only added to the anticipation of Friday night's contest, "There's no guarantee until 7:01 on Friday, but they are preparing like they are going for it. They're excited about being in that situation. Hopefully everything works out with Bossier, they've had a rough couple weeks too. Just the way it is at this point."
The games may change, but Bob Griffin's impact on the Arklatex will never and this matchup includes two head coaches that hold a deep appreciation for the broadcasting legend, "I think it was 90 or 91, we wont the state championship. I was at Haynesville and Bob always covered all the games and it was always exciting to see him. He had a couple videos in there and some newscasts in there that I distinctly remember when I was playing. You knew if Bob was talking about it, it was a special moment."
