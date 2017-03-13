Grambling State will travel to Ole Miss for their opening round game in the WNIT. They gathered Monday night on campus around their SWAC regular season championship trophy. Despite coming up one game short of the Big Dance, the Lady Tigers are excited to still be playing this time of year. Tip-off is Thursday night in Oxford, time is TBA.
Courtesy: LA Tech Athletics
Louisiana Tech will open up play in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Friday when the Lady Techsters travel to play at SMU.
Game times will be released Tuesday. It will be a match-up of former Western Athletic Conference foes at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.
It marks only the second time in program history that Louisiana Tech will be a member of the 64-team postseason WNIT field which was released Monday night.
Louisiana Tech is one of three Conference USA schools in the tournament joining Middle Tennessee and Southern Miss and one of three state schools joining Tulane and Grambling State.
“We are thrilled for the opportunity to have our program playing in the postseason,” said LA Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr. “I’m incredibly proud of the progress this young group has made throughout the season and am excited for them to get to experience playing in the WNIT. We look forward to the extra practice and development time for this group and another opportunity to compete for Louisiana Tech.”
Tech, picked to finish 12th in the preseason Conference USA Coaches Poll, won seven of its last eight regular season games to finish fourth in the league and then advanced to the C-USA Tournament semifinals before falling to league champion WKU.
SMU is 17-14 on the season, finishing 7-9 in the American Athletic Conference. Tech leads the all-time series with SMU 18-0, including a 3-0 mark when current Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr was a player for the Lady Techsters.
The Lady Techsters only other WNIT postseason appearance came in 2009. Tech defeated SMU 77-54 in Ruston in the first round before falling at Illinois State.