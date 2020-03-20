FRISCO, Texas – It's never too late for some free agency news, as it turns out.
That was proven late Thursday night, when the news broke that the Cowboys had agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran safety HaHa Clinton-Dix.
Joining in on those reports, Clinton-Dix's own representation put the news out for the world to see.
Dallas bound. Congrats, @haha_cd6! #LegendsLiveHere #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/fihFJy4qiO— SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) March 20, 2020
By Friday morning, the Cowboys made the news official, making this the biggest move at the safety position in recent memory, as they have developed a well-earned reputation for overlooking the position. The terms of the deal were not announced, but Clinton-Dix would be the most accomplished safety to suit up for the Cowboys in quite some time.
The six-year veteran has started 96 NFL games, collecting 522 tackles and 16 interceptions, making one Pro Bowl in that time span.
Mike McCarthy's position as the Cowboys' new head coach doesn't feel like a coincidence. McCarthy was the head man in Green Bay when the Packers made Clinton-Dix, an All-American at Alabama, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Clinton-Dix was a regular starter for four full seasons in Green Bay, tallying 351 tackles and 14 of his 16 career interceptions. The Packers traded him to Washington for a fourth round pick in October of 2018, and he responded with 66 tackles in 10 games.
The Chicago Bears signed Clinton-Dix to a one-year, $5.5 million deal last spring. He started all 16 games at safety alongside Eddie Jackson. He made 78 tackles with five pass breakups and two interceptions, including the first pick-six of his career.
The reported length of the deal is a bit interesting. Despite his long tenure in the NFL to this point, Clinton-Dix is just 27 years old, and he seemed to enjoy a solid season in Chicago. Regardless, the Cowboys won't complain about having veteran production to fill in the for the loss of Jeff Heath earlier this week.
The long-term outlook of the position still seems murky. In addition to Clinton-Dix's one-year deal, Xavier Woods is also entering the final year of his rookie deal. Darian Thompson signed a two-year deal earlier this week but hasn't been a regular starter since 2017.
On the night the Cowboys finally seem to have invested in a proven safety, though, that's a problem for another day.