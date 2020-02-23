TROY, Ala. – Kyle Hasler drove in four runs and Jarret Whorff tossed a three-hit shutout to lead Louisiana Tech to a 9-0 road triumph over the Troy Trojans on Sunday at Riddle-Pace Field.
Whorff was brilliant once again in powder blue. The junior may be well on his way to his second straight Conference USA Pitcher of the Week award after tossing the shutout in his second career start, allowing three hits with three strikeouts.
“Whorff was tremendous today against a really good team. He was pitching to contact and we defended the field very well,” said Bulldog head coach Lane Burroughs. “I’m just so proud of our team. We always say that Sundays are about toughness, and today we got a road win against a good club.”
The Bulldogs threatened in the first inning when Hunter Wells punched a double into right-center field. He advanced to third on a ground out, but Troy’s Easton Kirk and William Sullivan combined for an excellent defensive play on a ground ball to third to sneak out of the inning unscathed.
The Dogs didn’t wait long to score. Hasler got Tech on the scoreboard in the next inning, smoking a home run to left field. The dinger was his first hit as a Bulldog. It traveled 374 feet and left the freshman’s bat at 99.1 miles-per-hour.
“What a day for Kyle Hasler. I’ve been telling everybody that he could play for almost any team in the country and he showed them why today,” said Burroughs.
Parker Bates followed Hasler with a home run in the third inning, smoking a 1-0 pitch over the 30-foot wall in right field. The dinger put Tech up 4-0.
Whorff faced trouble in the bottom of the frame. The Trojans put runners on first and third after an error and a two-out single. The junior got Drew Frederic to fly out to end the threat.
The Bulldogs tacked on another run in the seventh inning, courtesy of some aggressive baserunning. Alex Ray singled to left field, then proceeded to steal second and advance to third on a throwing error. Max Snell stuck out the next batter for the second out, but Parker Bates saved the inning. The senior poked a single into left-center field to add an insurance run.
Hasler helped the ‘Dogs play add-on in the eighth inning when he smoked a line-drive down the left field line. The freshman coasted into second as Steele Netterville and Cole McConnell crossed the plate. Hunter Wells added two more later in the inning when he floated a triple into the corner to drive in Hasler and Alex Ray.
McConnell provided the final highlight of the day in the ninth inning. The freshman tracked a fly ball deep to left field, sauntering back to the fence before robbing Rigsby Mosley of a home run and saving Whorff’s shutout.
Ray went 3-for-4 with a stolen base. The junior scored twice and made a sparkling defensive play on a would-be infield single. Wells finished the game 3-for-4 with a run and 2 RBI.
The Bulldogs return to action on Wednesday when they head to Baton Rouge to take on LSU. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.