The high school wrestling state championships have come and gone, but when you take home the hardware, well, that lasts a lifetime. Alex Anderson has the profile of one local wrestler who never thought he would be a wrestling title holder.
Thirty seconds, that's all it took for Haughton's Johnny VanVeckhoven to win a state title in the 285 pound class. It was a dream he didn't even know he had until a conversation with one of his high school football coaches.
"I was at basketball and he pulled me out one day and said wrestling would make me a lot better at football. I quit the basketball team to come to wrestling and it just kicked off from there. I thought I made a mistake. The first day I came home, I told my dad how much I hated it. A couple of days later, I really loved it and I got a feeling for it," explained VanVeckhoven.
Fast forward three years and VanVeckhoven went from student to teacher, helping first year head coach Josh O'Nishea lead the Bucs to just their third wrestling state title.
"At the beginning of the year, we were kind of butting heads, but we ended up being pretty good by the end of the year. There was a lot of mentoring. It's kind of weird to say a student mentored a teacher, but he really did," said O'Nishea.
VanVeckhoven is now receiving multiple scholarship offers to wrestle at the next level. When he makes his decision, he'll be leaving Haughton with much more than a state championship ring.
"I used to waddle around when I used to walk. It's crazy, I lost 45 pounds when I got into wrestling. Wrestling has helped me a lot. Not only physically, it's helped me mentally too. To keep pushing and never quit," described VanVeckhoven.
But before he leaves VanVeckhoven is using his story to help recruit kids around campus for a program that is on the rise.
"We talk to random kids that we know at school and try to get them into it. Whether they're strong or not, we still try to build them up. It's a great future to go in to. You don't always start out great, but it's a great accomplishment to win more and more matches. It's great to feel that you actually worked so hard to get something," said VanVeckhoven.
"Everywhere we go around the area it's like, hey, you're the wrestling coach. We had a state champion. As of right now, the wrestling program is top in the school," added O'Nishea.
And who knows, perhaps there is another future state champion walking around campus.