BATON ROUGE - Hayden Travinski has been in Baton Rouge for the past four years, and while injures have hampered his playing time, the former Airline Viking and Loyola Flyer is coming on strong down the stretch of his redshirt junior season.
When asked if he considered the transfer portal before this year to get more chances to start, he said, "Yeah I definitely debated it, but I think when it comes down to it, when you looked at our roster there wasn't really much that could really compare... I think from a depth standpoint it's the most deep team we've had in a long time. So, I knew that would be special. I really love the group of guys."
Travinski added, "I'm not going to quit. So, it was important for me to see it through, because I came here with a goal of winning a national championship. We had a few tough years, but I think this was our best chance to really go after that goal. I didn't feel like it would be the right move to necessarily, even with the situation I'm in, I didn't want that to affect anything. I just wanted what was best for this team for us to win."
In 24 at-bats this season, Travinski has eight hits with two home runs and a slugging percentage of .625.
No. 1 LSU is at Auburn in a three-game series starting Friday.