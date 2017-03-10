Courtesy: LA Tech Athletics
Louisiana Tech was not able to overcome a hot-shooting Marshall team who hit 19 three-pointers to get past the Bulldogs, 93-77, on Friday afternoon inside Legacy Arena in the C-USA Tournament Semifinals.
LA Tech (23-10) pulled within single digits on multiple occasions, trying to attempt a similar comeback they pulled off earlier this season in Ruston. Marshall (20-14) did not allow it to happen this time though, shooting its way to the championship game and its first win in seven tries all-time against the ‘Dogs.
“Not very many games like that, a lot of credit goes to Marshall,” head coach Eric Konkol said. “They shot the ball as well as any team I’ve ever seen. They can really score. Our guys tried mixing it up a lot of ways trying to break up the rhythm and we couldn’t do that tonight. Hats off to Marshall. I feel disappointed for our team, especially Erik McCree because he’s been a warrior.”
With the score tied up at 8-8 in the early going, the Herd’s next six field goals came from behind the arc. More followed to help build a 16-point advantage with 6:59 to play in the first stanza.
The visiting team ended up making 16 first-half field goals, 14 of which were triples. Even so, LA Tech was fortunate to be down only eight points, 49-41, at intermission after sophomore Derric Jean connected on a three-pointer plus the free throw after being fouled in the shot.
The deficit stayed around 10 for the Bulldogs until they went on a 10-4 run behind a corner three from sophomore Jy’lan Washington and seven straight points by freshman Jalen Harris.
Now within one possession, sophomore Joniah White went to the free throw line to slice into it more with 11:48 to play but he missed both. The Herd responded as they did the entire game, with more three-pointers. They hit back-to-back triples to stifle the run.
The three-point deficit was the closest the team would get the rest of the way as the two teams either traded baskets or Marshall would hit another deflating shot from beyond the arc.
LA Tech ended up shooting just 42 percent from the field (29-69) and 22 percent from three-point range (5-23). The Bulldogs had four players score in double figures – Erik McCree (16), DaQuan Bracey (16), Omar Sherman (10) and Jean (10).
Marshall went 32-of-59 from the field and 19-of-35 from three-point range, both at a 54 percent clip. The Herd had five players score double digits, led by Jon Elmore who had a game-high 21 points.