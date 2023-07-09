Legendary high school head coach Lee Hedges died Sunday after a long life serving Shreveport and a hall of fame career. He was 93.
His first head coaching job was a four year stint at Byrd, followed by five years at Woodlawn and 18 years at Captain Shreve.
By the time he retired after the '84 season, his teams had won 217 games, a Shreveport-Bossier record which still stands today.
After taking Byrd and Woodlawn to state championship games, he won a state title at Captain Shreve in 1973 with a team that went undefeated and allowed just 13 points during the regular season.
He also coached the Captain Shreve tennis team where they won more than a dozen state championships.
Hedges is a member of the High School Coaches and Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, plus the ArkLaTex Sports Museum of Champions.