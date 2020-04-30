RUSTON, La. - For Skip Holtz and Louisiana Tech football everyday is an adjustment.
"With the university making the decision that summer school is going to be online, it kind of pushes June out and has us looking for a potential mid-July reporting date. As I told the players that's very fluid and that can change," Holtz said in a Zoom press conference Thursday.
Part of those changes includes planning for an eventual return with safeguards in place.
"How do we test? How do we take precautions? How do we go about cleaning the weight room? How do we go about feeding our players and being safe and responsible not having buffet lines? I mean, there's just a lot of unknowns right now and that's the predicament, but I wish I had a crystal ball. I tell the staff and our players this, kind of our motto right now is win today."
Holtz said that means staying on top of classes and remaining in shape. He recognizes the desire to get back to normal in the fall, but believes there needs to be a balance.
"We all gotta be responsible here. What we want is secondary to what's important. I've always said that we all take our health for granted until you don't have it.
"As much as I would love to have fans (in the stands), what it looks like right now, I don't know. And again you're probably getting into September, which is still what, May, June, July, August, that's still five months away."
In the meantime, Holtz remains hopeful for any form of a season.
"We've got some time to put together a 12-game schedule, a five-and-five, a 12-game in the spring, but let's give these student-athletes, let's give these universities, let's give these fans an opportunity to make college football or college sports part of the daily life that has been this way for quite a while.
"Rather than to just take it off I think it's important that we have the opportunity to play, but I also think it's more important that we're socially responsible and we're smart and we're not putting our players or our fans in harms way."
The Bulldogs are scheduled to be on the road for their season opener at UNLV September 5.