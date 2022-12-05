The pre-Christmas Eve matchup between Houston (7-5) and Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6) in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl promises to be competitive as both programs want to end their seasons on a high note.
Houston head coach Dana Holgerson described this year as disappointing after some tough losses including their regular season finale to Tulsa.
He feels like the Cougars owe their fans a win and when meeting with the media Monday morning, Holgorsen was asked about his familiarity with the Indy Bowl and Shreveport.
"I've spent time driving through Shreveport. We've done a little recruiting in Shreveport. It's four hours from here which I think will excite our fan base. Same thing with Louisiana-Lafayette. We don't have a whole lot of familiarity with each other just based on not (in) the same conference. We have a common opponent in Rice," Holgorsen said.
"I think for bowl games to survive they've got to create some interesting matchups and I think this is an interesting matchup. I know the history of the Independence Bowl, have watched it forever. It's got a lot of great history and tradition and excited about digging into that."
Houston and ULL face off December 23 at 2:00 p.m.