Huntington

Rayshun McCullar (3) heads to the free throw line in double-OT.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Huntington and Bossier are ranked no. 7 in the LHSAA Power Ratings in 4A and 3A, respectively.

The Raiders hosted the Bearkats Thursday evening and won 79-77 in double-overtime.

