SHREVEPORT, La. - Huntington and Bossier are ranked no. 7 in the LHSAA Power Ratings in 4A and 3A, respectively.
The Raiders hosted the Bearkats Thursday evening and won 79-77 in double-overtime.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 181.4 feet. * Flood stage is 172.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 181.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 182.0 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until Sunday evening. * At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 12.7 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow. &&
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas, northwest Louisiana, northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Wing driven waves will be dangerous in open waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters on area lakes will be subject to even higher gusts away from partial shelter near northern most lakes shores. &&
