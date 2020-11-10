SHREVEPORT, La. - The Huntington Raiders are canceling their next two games because of a Covid event within the football team.
Raiders head coach Steve Dennis confirmed the news to KTBS and says the school is notifying parents.
That leaves Minden without an opponent for Friday night as they were set to travel to Shreveport to face Huntington in a District 1-4A matchup. Huntington was set to play Neville November 19.
In the LHSAA 1A ranks, Logansport is also searching for a new game Friday night because their opponent LaSalle had to cancel because of Covid.