SHREVEPORT, La. - In recognition of the first Huntington girls track and field state title in 30 years, Caddo Parish Public Schools held a celebration ceremony for the athletes and coaches, Monday.
"I would like to say thank you for putting this together for us. Just taking the time out to honor us and appreciate us, we're all very thankful for it," team member Serenity Palmer said.
She participated in the high and triple jump for the Lady Raiders and spoke about the adversity the team faced in Baton Rouge.
"Going down there, we really didn't expect to face as many problems as we did with the weather and all the delays, but we knew we had to go down there and handle business.
"When they finally let us compete and everybody was qualifying and PR'ing (personal record) and getting first place, it was like yeah, 'Okay, yeah, we got it in the bag. We got it.'
Track coach LeRonn Burris said the challenges leading up to state prepared the team for whatever was thrown their way.
"I told them that this is bad weather for everybody else; this is good weather for us. Because they went through a lot the whole season, not having a track, having to drive all the way to [Captain] Shreve to practice. It was amazing, but these girls, they are like a family."
Of all the memories this season, Palmer said one definitely stands out.
"I'd say when they were handing us the trophy on the podium. Just the thrills, the excitement and it being something that hasn't been done in a very long time. It made us feel real good."