A moment of silence before Huntington faced Beau Chene in the LHSAA 4A quarterfinals was soon replaced by a cacophony of noise.
The Raiders honored their fallen teammate Devin Myers with the best way they know how: winning.
Head coach Mack Jones explained how the team balanced their emotions throughout the contest.
"It's bittersweet because a lot of guys, if you saw the third quarter, a lot guys were still crying," Jones said. "We had the lead and they were still showing a lot of emotion. It was kind of tough to channel that emotion while the game hadn't ended yet. I mean my hat goes off to my players."
Several Raiders factored in the 69-55 win, but there was one significant one that hadn't seen action all season, Huntington Raiders quarterback Kam Evans.
"Kam Evans hadn't played a game all year and him and Devin were good friends," Jones said. "He had groin injuries, he said, 'Coach, I want to do it for Devin,' and he gave us some big minutes tonight. He was out of shape, but the minutes that he gave us was tremendous down the stretch."
Huntington faces one-seed George Washington Carver in the semifinals March 9 at 12:00 from Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles for Marsh Madness.
The follow is other results from Friday night action in the quarterfinals.
5A
(8) Natchitoches Central: 46, (1) Zachary: 69
(11) Northshore: 59, (3) Ruston: 53
4A
(5) Beau Chene: 55, (4) Huntington: 69
3A
(10) Carroll: 47, (2) Bossier: 60
2A
(9) Jonesboro Hodge N/A @ (1) Lakeview N/A
(15) Many: 45, (5) Amite: 48
1A
(5) Tensas: 45, (4) Lincoln Prep: 61
B
(9) Saline: 62, (1) Simsboro: 81
(4) Lacassine: 74, (5) Doyline: 66
(6) Fairview: 41, (3) Zwolle: 69
C
(5) Pleasant Hill: 36, (4) Simpson: 39