SHREVEPORT, La. - Coaching football isn’t just something Joan Catanese loves to do, it’s in her blood.
"We have a strong coaching background in my family," Catanese says. "A lot of people know Tony Catanese. He's a really great football coach here from Shreveport, Louisiana. Just my family, it was a way for me to bond with my dad. My dad loves football."
Later this summer, the Huntington offensive assistant and freshmen team head coach is taking part in the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Atlanta Falcons for training camp.
"Disbelief and just exuberation. It's just such and honor to be selected amongst peers that are so talented," she explains.
With an opportunity to pick up knowledge at the game’s highest level, Catanese says she’s ready to soak it all in.
"Nerves I think are good. I think if I wasn't nervous we would have bigger issue, but it's more excitement. I'm really curious to see what's going to come in. I know it's going to be a great grind."
The fellowship can turn into a yearlong stay and two of her players, Landon Gibbs and Jaterrius White say they’re excited for her journey.
Landon: "We're hoping for the best that she gets to stay, but if she's able to come back, she's going to bring a lot to the table. She's going to be with better athletes, people that are more knowledgeable about the game."
Jaterrius: "Talented."
Landon: "Yeah, more talented people."
Knowing what awaits her in Atlanta, Coach Cat is already embracing the Falcons culture.
"I've always been a Saints fan. I'm a Louisiana girl. They can take me out of Louisiana, but they can't take the Louisiana out of me, but I'm definitely going to Rise Up, I'm going to be on with the Falcons 100 percent. For all my friends and family that are Saints fans, Rise Up, we're coming for you baby."
Falcons training camp practices are set to begin July 29.