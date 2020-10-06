BATON ROUGE, La. - The SEC is talking with LSU and the University of Missouri about storm impacts as South Louisiana braces for a potential hurricane Friday or Saturday.
LSU is scheduled to host Missouri Saturday evening at Tiger Stadium.
The university's Athletics Department issued a statement Tuesday, saying it's too early to determine how much of an impact the storm would have on the game.
The statement said: "We are closely monitoring Hurricane Delta and are in close communication with SEC and University of Missouri Athletics officials on contingency plans should they become necessary. At this time, it is too early to make a determination on any impact the storm may have on Saturday’s football game against Missouri. The game remains scheduled for 8pm CT on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. We will continue to update our fans throughout the week as more information becomes available."
PowerMizzou.com, a Missouri sports site, reported Tuesday, there were "ongoing discussions about potentially moving" the game to Columbia, Missouri. But, as of the site's posting, the game was still scheduled to be played in Baton Rouge. A decision could be made by Thursday.